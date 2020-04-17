STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tally 315: 49 linked to pharma, 46 to Jamaat  

This cluster started when a Jubilant Life Sciences worker tested positive, spreading it to several others.

Published: 17th April 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Karnataka, Lockdown

For representational purpose. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of 315 cases till date, 49 are connected to the cluster transmission case in the Nanjangud pharma company in Mysuru, and 46 cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar told reporters on Thursday. This cluster started when a Jubilant Life Sciences worker tested positive, spreading it to several others. The company, in a statement on Thursday, said that the patient did not travel to China in the past six months, and neither did any of the other employees.

Results from seven factory samples sent from the company tested negative. “The company had hosted a number of delegations from China and Germany, which could have been the source of infection. We have reached out to the embassies of those countries to find out the health status of those who travelled to Mysuru,” Kumar said. Apart from the 315 cases, there are around 500 Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, Kumar said.

Asked if this is indicative of community transmission, he said it did not, as they were able to trace most of the sources of SARI cases, barring a few which they are still tracking. “In light of the spike in new cases, containment zones of 200 metres around independent houses, apartment complexes, and entire slum areas will be sealed off in areas where COVID-19 cases are reported.

For instance, Hirebagewadi and another area in Belagavi where many cases have been reported, are a containment zone,” he said, adding that rural areas will be completely sealed off if cases are reported there. The buffer zone is 1 km for urban areas and 5-7 km for rural areas. “People did not follow rules, so 100 per cent lockdown did not happen. In that sense, the lockdown was not effective, which is why we are having containment zones where no one goes out or in,” he said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory on criteria and management of hotspot districts with large outbreaks and cluster cases, and non-hotspot districts reporting cases. CM BS Yediyurappa also inaugurated mobile labs which will go around areas which report a high number cases, and conduct tests on people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Karnataka COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp