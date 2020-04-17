Tally 315: 49 linked to pharma, 46 to Jamaat  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of 315 cases till date, 49 are connected to the cluster transmission case in the Nanjangud pharma company in Mysuru, and 46 cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar told reporters on Thursday. This cluster started when a Jubilant Life Sciences worker tested positive, spreading it to several others. The company, in a statement on Thursday, said that the patient did not travel to China in the past six months, and neither did any of the other employees.

Results from seven factory samples sent from the company tested negative. “The company had hosted a number of delegations from China and Germany, which could have been the source of infection. We have reached out to the embassies of those countries to find out the health status of those who travelled to Mysuru,” Kumar said. Apart from the 315 cases, there are around 500 Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, Kumar said.

Asked if this is indicative of community transmission, he said it did not, as they were able to trace most of the sources of SARI cases, barring a few which they are still tracking. “In light of the spike in new cases, containment zones of 200 metres around independent houses, apartment complexes, and entire slum areas will be sealed off in areas where COVID-19 cases are reported.

For instance, Hirebagewadi and another area in Belagavi where many cases have been reported, are a containment zone,” he said, adding that rural areas will be completely sealed off if cases are reported there. The buffer zone is 1 km for urban areas and 5-7 km for rural areas. “People did not follow rules, so 100 per cent lockdown did not happen. In that sense, the lockdown was not effective, which is why we are having containment zones where no one goes out or in,” he said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory on criteria and management of hotspot districts with large outbreaks and cluster cases, and non-hotspot districts reporting cases. CM BS Yediyurappa also inaugurated mobile labs which will go around areas which report a high number cases, and conduct tests on people.