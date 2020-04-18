STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS dials CFTRI for COVID patients’ food needs

Published: 18th April 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

An AIIMS staffer hands out a packet containing enriched food items to a patient in the hospital | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The COVID-19 patients under treatment at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi are getting their dietary needs from the CSIR -Central Food Technological Research Institute in Mysuru. The diet is designed to help them improve their immunity and beat the coronavirus. According to CFTRI officials, the institute’s protein-enriched food products have been specially requested by AIIMS owing to their health benefits.

Commenting on this, Dr K S M S Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, said the food materials are rich in protein, which is beneficial for the patients in the recovery process. This was endorsed by Dr Parmeet Kaur, Chief Dietician at AIIMS. In the first instalment, 500 kg of high-protein biscuits and 500 kg of high-protein rusks, developed by the CFTRI scientists, have been sent to the premier hospital. The CFTRI authorities said that due to logistics issues during the lockdown period, the food products, manufactured under the directions of the Institute as per its formulation, are currently being sourced from manufacturers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Institute is already supplying food material to designated COVID hospitals in Bengaluru as well as to migrant labourers and the homeless stranded due to the lockdown in New Delhi. It is also being supplied to other cities across the country. The Mysuru-based CFTRI is known for its value-added food products which have been of help especially in time of calamities like the Ockhi cyclone and the recent floods that battered parts of India.

