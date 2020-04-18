STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ballari district reports seven new positives

Ballari district reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday. All of them were contacts of the Hosapete S R Nagar COVID patient.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:09 AM

Amidst the prevailing lockdown, migrant workers make their way back home to Ballari by tractor in Bengaluru on Monday | MEGHANA SASTRY

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Ballari district reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday. All of them were contacts of the Hosapete SR Nagar COVID patient. They have now been shifted to isolation wards and are being treated. The district has till now reported 13 cases, including a 14-year-old boy, who had come from Nanjangud.

Health officials said 11 people, including a 10-year-old girl, are from the same family. “After the positive cases were reported in SR Nagar, we quarantined all the family members. Patient 89 had travelled to Bengaluru and later his relative tested positive too,” they said.

The official said as many as 1,340 cases are under home quarantine, and results of 158 cases are yet to come. “The district administration is creating a lot of awareness asking people to stay home and we are taking all safety precautions. The public should follow rules and support the administration in containing the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

