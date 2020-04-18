Big spike in COVID-19 cases again, 44 new cases in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After having managed to keep the graph down for several weeks, Karnataka has seen a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases over the last few days. On Friday, the state recorded 44 positive cases in a span of 24 hours, which is so far the highest spike in the state. The total number of cases has now gone up to 359. The State Government has claimed that the high number of cases is due to the increase in the number of testing. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “Earlier, we were testing 500 samples a day. Four days ago, this was ramped up and about 1,090 samples tested.

And on Friday, 2,070 tests were conducted. We have increased the testing and hence, the high number of cases. This apart, we have even started to test secondary contacts of patients.” Karnataka, with one positive case for every 44.56 tests, stands next only to Kerala where one positive case is detected for every 44.16 tests. The positivity rate in Karnataka is 2.72 per cent. The cases recorded on Friday were from Bengaluru Urban, Nanjangud in Mysuru district, Dakshina Kannada, Vijayapura, Hosapete, Chikkaballapur and Belagavi. Most of the cases recorded were in Nanjangud and it continues to be a hotspot. The Health Department has not been able to break the chain or trace the root of the spread.

Patient 316, a 55-year-old male, and 317, an 11-year-old female, are contacts of Patients 167 and 168 who had travelled to Delhi. Patients 318-320 and 341-348 are residents of Nanjangud and contacts of Patient 52, who was working at the Nanjangud pharmaceutical company. Patient 318, is a 50-year-old male, Patient 319 is a 33-year-old male, Patient 320 is a 33-year-old male, Patient 341 is a 22-year-old male, Patient 342 is a 38-year-old male, Patient 343 is a 38-year-old male, Patient 344 is a 26-year-old male, Patient 345 is a 28-year-old male, Patient 346 is a 22-year-old male, Patient 347 is a 29-year-old male and Patient 348 is a 26-year-old male. Patient 321 is a 41-year-old female from Mysuru and contact of Patient 273, who had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Patients 322-324 are residents of Malavalli in Mandya district who are contacts of Patient 171, a 32-year-old from Mandya who is a contact of patients who had a travel history to Delhi.

State witnesses 6 discharges, taking the total to 88

Patient 325 is a 39-year-old male from Uppinangadi, Dakshina Kannada, with a travel history to Delhi on March 28. Patient 326, a six-year-old male, and Patient 327, a 25-year-old female, are from Bengaluru Urban and contacts of Patient 252, who had SARI. Patient 328 is an 18-year-old from Bidar who was a contact of a person who had a travel history to Delhi. Patient 329, a six-year-old male, and Patient 330, a 28-year-old female, are residents of Vijaypura and contacts of Patient 221, who is a 60-year-old female from Vijaypura with SARI.

Patient 331-337 are residents of Hosapete in Ballari district who are contacts of Patient 141, a 47-year-old female from Hosapete with no contact history. Patient 331 is a 39-year-old male, Patient 332 is a 68-year-old female, Patient 333 is a 21-year-old male, Patient 334 is a 48-year-old female, Patient 335 is a 10-year-old female, Patient 336 is a 50-year-old male and Patient 337 is a 24-year-old male. Patients 338-340 are from Chikkaballapur and are contacts of Patient 250, a 65-year-old male from the same town who died due to comorbidities.

Patient 338 is a 36-year-old male, Patient 339 is a 20-year-old male and Patient 340 is a 19-year-old male. Patient 349 is a 64-year-old female from Bengaluru Urban with SARI while Patients 350- 353 are also from Bengaluru Urban and contacts of Patients 167 and 168 who had travelled to Delhi. Patient 350 is a 32-year-old male, Patient 351 is a 23-year-old male, Patient 352 is a 28-year-old male and Patient 353 is a 21-year-old male.

Patient 354 is a 65-year-old female from Bengaluru Urban with SARI. Patient 355-359 are residents of Belagavi and contacts of Patient 127 who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi between March 13-18. Patient 355 is a 34-year-old male, Patient 356 is a 17-year-old male, Patient 357 is a 46-year-old male, Patient 358 is a 37-year-old male and Patient 358 is a 38-year-old male. On the other hand, the state witnessed six discharges, taking the total to 88. It has also procured 12,400 antibody rapid testing kits. Additional Chief Secretary, Jawaid Akhtar said, “The country has got 6.5 lakhs testing kits while our state has received 12,400 kits. We had ordered another one lakh from China directly which is coming. We will use the kits for testing soon.”