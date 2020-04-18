Got cold, cough, fever? Get a test done, advises CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of COVID- 19 positive cases increasing in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday asked people to consult doctors early or visit Fever Clinics if they display any symptoms, and advised them not to wait till the condition aggravates.

After holding a meeting with senior doctors to review the situation, he told the media that people should consult doctors as soon as they notice symptoms like fever, cold, cough or breathing problems, as early detection helps in treatment and recovery. Most people consult doctors four days after noticing symptoms, he said.

On Friday, 44 new cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 359. He said that doctors gave suggestions and plan to work out a protocol for treatment of patients in the state. They also suggested keeping the focus on Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients, and conducting additional tests, the CM said. Yediyurappa said the state has ramped up testing from 500 a day to 2000 a day, and experts said that people with influenza-like symptoms, like fever, cold and breathlessness, should also get themselves tested.

The government has also directed officers in the districts that have not reported any positive cases, to conduct extensive tests. The experts also stressed the need for plasma treatment. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the state is waiting for approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to start plasma therapy/trials in the state.

The CM said that the ICMR has issued a circular to set up two laboratories in each district and one lab in each medical college, and efforts are being made to set up 10 more labs in the state by April-end. “It was also decided to be prepared for treating an increased number of patients after relaxing lockdown,” the CM said. The state government will issue guidelines to companies that will start working after the lockdown is relaxed on April 20. A meeting will be held on April 21 to decide further course of action.