Hubballi family elated as six-year-old girl's yoga video goes viral thanks to PM Modi

When Ifrah Mulla who has completed Class I was performing yoga while watching TV, her mother shot a video and sent it to her husband who shared it on Twitter and tagged the PM

Published: 18th April 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Ifrah Mulla

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: When Imtiyazahamed Mulla of Hubballi tweeted a video of his six-year-old daughter performing yoga, he did not expect it to go viral. But that's exactly what happened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared it with his millions of followers.

Ifrah Mulla has completed Class I and is spending her holidays at home due to the lockdown. When she was doing yoga while watching a TV show, her mother shot a video and sent it to her husband who shared it on Twitter to create awareness among the public about keeping fit during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, he tweeted, “My younger daughter is doing yoga in Lockdown period. Stay Home Stay Safe.” He also tagged PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar and others.

A day later, Modi retweeted the video saying “Great! Stay home, stay healthy and fit.” His retweet got more than 1.9 lakh views, 2,500 retweets and 23,000 likes.

Ifrah is very interested in physical exercise including yoga. She never misses school on Saturday when the physical exercise class is held. She has not got any formal yoga training but does it whenever she watches it on TV.

Her father works as office superintendent at the Principal Chief Medical Director's office of South Western Railway in Hubballi.

Thanking the PM, he said, “She became famous across India and my entire family is happy. But my elder daughter is now forcing me to make a video of her and get it shared by PM Modi,” he said.

