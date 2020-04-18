STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government to ease many lockdown restrictions after April 20

The Chief Minister said 33 per cent of the workforce of IT-BT companies would be allowed to attend office after April 20.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to ease many lockdown restrictions after April 20, including allowing industries to operate and for three per cent staff in the IT-BT sector to attend offices, to give a thrust to economic activities.

"However the easing of restrictions will not be permitted in COVID-19 affected areas in the state which will be declared as containment zones," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters after chairing a high-level meeting, attended by senior ministers and officials.

"It was decided that there will be no restrictions on the transportation of essential goods, as well as construction materials like gravel, sand, cement and steel," he said.

Construction workers will be allowed to stay where they are employed, he added.

The Chief Minister said 33 per cent of the workforce of IT-BT companies would be allowed to attend office after April 20.

Industries would be permitted to function in industrial clusters in villages and Special Economic Zones or industrial townships in urban areas, he said.

Inter district movement of vehicles would not be permitted, barring between Ramanagar, Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural district.

"These three districts will be considered as one district in view of hectic movement of people due to industrial activities, Yediyurappa said.

In the containment zones, an 'incident commander' having magisterial powers would be appointed.

He would head a team of police and health officials to ensure there are no violations in the zones.

Residents within these zones would not be allowed to come out of their homes and essential items would be supplied to them at their doorsteps, he said.

Among other decisions taken were that there would be no restrictions on use of two wheelers after April 20 and that restrictions on sale of liquor would continuetill May 3, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the decline in the number of cases on Saturday.

"One satisfying thing is that there were 36 new cases on April 16....yesterday it was 44 and it has come down to 12 today.

Out of the 371 cases, 266 are active cases because 92 people have recovered and 13 people died," he said.

