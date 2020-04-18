STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka has more asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

As of April 17, there were 192 asymptomatic COVID-19 positive cases of a total of 359, as per information provided by the State Government.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

dailyb wage labourers

Construction and dailway wage labourers waiting for their afternoon food packets at Bengaluru's Bommasandra Industrial Area. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In spite of Karnataka's increasing COVID-19 incidence rate, with recent figures adding up to 359 cases, citizens can take comfort in the fact that there are more asymptomatic patients than symptomatic patients in the state.

As of April 17, there were 192 asymptomatic COVID-19 positive cases of a total of 359, as per information provided by the State Government.

Even in hotspots such as Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur and Bidar, asymptomatic patients are more in number than the symptomatic ones.

As of Thursday, 186 coronavirus-positive patients of the total 315 were asymptomatic in Karnataka.

Dr C Nagaraj, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Chest Diseases (RGICD), said, “Asymptomatic means the patients have very mild symptoms like weakness, body ache or mild headache that often go unnoticed. They won’t have breathlessness, cough, cold, sore throat, fever which symptomatic patients have.”

‘Reasons for asymptomatic cases could be age factor’

“The reasons could be the age factor. Moreover, it depends on the viral load. The lesser the viral load, the less symptomatic the patients are. Co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, heart, lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease make people vulnerable, and therefore symptomatic,” Dr Nagaraj, RGICD director, added.

At a press conference on Friday, health officials said some people who are mildly symptomatic do not even notice their symptoms, but can pass on the virus to others who, in turn, may develop moderate or severe symptoms.

As of Thursday, the highest number of cases were in the 30-40 age bracket with 74 cases, followed by 69 cases in the 20-30 age bracket, as per the state war room data.

The vulnerable age groups such as 0-5, 5-10, 60 -70 and more than 70 years old, saw 6, 8, 41 and 15 cases, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
asymptomatic cases Karnataka COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp