Surge aside, our record better than many others

NIRAD MUDUR And RANJANI MADHAVAN By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sudden spike in COVID-19 positive cases by 44 on Friday after 36 were added on Thursday, taking the latest total to 359 with 13 deaths, may have worried many. Though absolute figures may show a worrying picture, the rate of increase and the figures per million indicate that the state is still managing well as compared to several other states where figures are worrisome.

The India figure for total COVID-19 cases per million population is 10. For Karnataka, as on Thursday, it is 5.15, according to state’s COVID-19 war room data. This is lesser than Delhi’s 97.89, Maharashtra’s 28.52, J&K’s 25.02, and Telangana’s 20 per million.

Despite the surge in deaths in Karnataka over the last few days, 13 so far, state’s COVID-19 death rate is just 2.1 per cent, which is much lesser than Delhi (22.7%), Maharashtra (17.3%), MP (7.3%), Gujarat (6%), Telangana (5.1%), and Punjab (4.7%). Health department officials said as far as deaths were concerned, the deceased — except the one in Kalaburagi where the private hospital had shifted the patient without informing the health department — were admitted in designated hospitals.

Officials said their deaths were mainly because of co-morbidity and their advanced age. The youngest was 55, while the rest were all aged 65 and above. The rate of recovery, 88 so far as on Friday, has also seen a heartening surge over the last few days, they said. The positivity rate — total cases that test positive out of the total number of samples tested — is 2.72, which is also low in comparison to many other states.

Although in absolute terms 44 new positive cases is by far the largest number of daily increase in Karnataka, the rate of growth (calculated against the existing total number of positive cases), is 13.97 per cent. The highest growth rate witnessed by Karnataka is 57 per cent on March 16, a few days before CM B S Yediyurappa announced a state-wide lockdown. The only area that the state is lagging is in testing. Karnataka’s tests per million is at just 225, while the India average stands at 253. Karnataka’s figures are disturbingly low as compared to Ladakh at 3,347, Delhi at 1,121, Rajasthan at 594, Kerala at 521, and Maharashtra at 453.

However, department officials said that in the coming days, with additional test kits being pressed into service, this figure is set to rise. That would mean the number of positive cases too are going to significantly rise, as more testing means more cases being detected.