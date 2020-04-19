Demand and supply: Twin blows for artisans

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: No buyers, no work. This is the story of artisans here. The culturally-rich Mysuru is known for its arts and crafts, which attracts people from across the globe. A major tourist destination, about 40 per cent of the city’s population depends on the industry, either directly or indirectly.

There are around 7,500 artisans in Mysuru, of whom, nearly a 1,000 are completely dependent on their craft. Now, with the lockdown in place, these artisans are worried about their future. The non-availability of raw materials, closure of shops and the sudden and drastic drop in tourism activities are weighing on them. Normally, the wedding season brings the artisans a lot of work, but this year, there’s nothing to do, they say.

Many are also seeing massive losses, as orders that were placed for weddings before the lockdown, have now been cancelled. Due to the lack of demand, retailers are not buying goods from the artisans, and say that they have a lot of stock left with them, which they are unable to sell or export --- a major source of income for both retailers and artisans.

R Bhanuprakash (39), a software engineer who tried to revive traditional, dying art forms, had started Craft Melon in Hebbal. He tied up with companies in Switzerland, France and the US in an attempt to bring art forms global recognition. Talking about the plight of the artisans, Bhanuprakash says, “Most artistes work on contract basis or depend of daily earnings -- 95 per cent of them. Since there are no buyers, artisans have no work.” “The government has to take care of artisans and distribute groceries and other essentials to them till the lockdown is lifted or their business picks up again. If they don’t get support, they might be forced to give up their occupation. I also believe that it’s our duty to safeguard our culture and traditions.

The government should consider this a special industry and provide concession on payment of EMI, tax, etc,” he adds. Sharada, who works in the wood carving industry, says that they would make artifacts and supply them to retail stores in bulk. Now, due to the lockdown, Sharada and her fellow artisans are unable to make ends meet. “We aren’t getting wood and other raw materials to continue with our craft. The locals do not bring us money, it’s the foreigners who are keen on learning about Indian culture and traditions,” she says.

