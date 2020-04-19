Demand better healthcare, not target anyone: Think tank

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Healthcare personnel and public health activists, under Naavu Bharatiyaru, have appealed to citizens to demand better healthcare and not target anyone during these times of unprecedented health crisis.“There have been several public events which could have created a cluster of positive cases. But there is no rational basis for states or the Centre to put out data specifically highlighting one event or giving a religious angle.

This only serves to aggravate the already volatile communal situation in the country and doesn’t add to our epidemiologic understanding or planning in any significant way,” said the group, which includes Mohan Rao, a former professor at the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, JNU, Dr Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor, Dr Peehu Pardeshi, Assistant Professor, Jamsetji Tata School of Disaster Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and Dr KR Antony, Consultant, Public Health, Child Survival and Development, Kochi, highlighted the role of community participation in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

They believed that it is vital to keep vulnerable communities safe, and stressed on the responsibilities of ministers, MLAs, corporators, MPs, religious leaders, police and media. The group said that it is a matter of great concern when people who should be role models in society themselves organise parties, religious events, celebrations and public gatherings, despite knowing that such events could aggravate the pandemic. They urged the government to identify a broad-based group of public health experts with wide representation from all sectors, particularly marginalised communities, to fight the pandemic in a scientific manner.