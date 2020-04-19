STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Demand better healthcare, not target anyone: Think tank

They believed that it is vital to keep vulnerable communities safe, and stressed on the responsibilities of ministers, MLAs, corporators, MPs, religious leaders, police and media.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Healthcare personnel and public health activists, under Naavu Bharatiyaru, have appealed to citizens to demand better healthcare and not target anyone during these times of unprecedented health crisis.“There have been several public events which could have created a cluster of positive cases. But there is no rational basis for states or the Centre to put out data specifically highlighting one event or giving a religious angle.

This only serves to aggravate the already volatile communal situation in the country and doesn’t add to our epidemiologic understanding or planning in any significant way,” said the group, which includes Mohan Rao, a former professor at the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, JNU, Dr Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor, Dr Peehu Pardeshi, Assistant Professor, Jamsetji Tata School of Disaster Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and Dr KR Antony, Consultant, Public Health, Child Survival and Development, Kochi, highlighted the role of community participation in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

They believed that it is vital to keep vulnerable communities safe, and stressed on the responsibilities of ministers, MLAs, corporators, MPs, religious leaders, police and media. The group said that it is a matter of great concern when people who should be role models in society themselves organise parties, religious events, celebrations and public gatherings, despite knowing that such events could aggravate the pandemic. They urged the government to identify a broad-based group of public health experts with wide representation from all sectors, particularly marginalised communities, to fight the pandemic in a scientific manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp