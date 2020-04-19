Give Rs 10,000 to daily wagers: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka unit of the Congress on Saturday urged the Prime Minister and Chief Minister to immediately provide financial assistance to a large number of daily wage workers, cab drivers, auto-drivers, fisherfolk and other people who are hit by the lockdown.

“The governments must deposit Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts. Financial assistance must be provided to them every month till the lockdown ends,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar told the media. “It is the government’s responsibility to help all these people, but unfortunately the Prime Minister and the chief minister have not even spoken about them. On Sunday, we will meet the CM and submit a memorandum seeking financial assistance for those people,” he said.

The Congress leader said a large number of people are facing inconvenience as they are not getting relief that was announced by the central and the state governments. The government has not taken any specific measures to help around 1.65 crore skilled labourers working in the unorganised sector. To help people in the unorganised sector, the state government can put development work on hold, he said. “Let them call an all party meeting or even an assembly session. We will support the government and not do any politics when it comes to helping people,” he said.