Govt does U-turn, says no easing of lockdown yet

We have reconsidered our decision on relaxing lockdown following public opinion, says CM
 

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bowing to public opinion, the state government on Saturday evening changed its decision taken earlier in the day to ease restrictions after April 20 to restart economic activities. For now, there is no change in the lockdown guidelines.

“In view of the public opinion and after holding discussions with senior officers, we have reconsidered our decision on allowing two-wheeler movement. Use of two-wheelers is prohibited. There is no change in the lockdown guidelines,” the chief minister stated. 

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had announced that 33 per cent of staff at IT/BT firms could work from offices, industries located in Special Economic Zones would be allowed to start operations and also construction activities were allowed, provided workers stayed at construction sites. The government had also decided to consider Ramanagar, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts as one district for the movement of industrial workers.

However, in view of increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state in last few days and concerns over possible increase in the numbers if industries are allowed to reopen and if free movement of vehicles is allowed, the state government reconsidered its decision on easing the restrictions, a senior officer in the Chief Minister’s Office said. The Government will take an appropriate decision on April 20, the official added.

The CM made it clear that prohibitory orders imposed across the state will continue till May 3 and malls, showrooms and other commercial establishments will remain closed. The ban on sale of liquor will also continue till May 3, he said. Yediyurappa said the government has decided to appoint ‘incident commanders’ in containment zones to monitor the implementation of the lockdown guidelines. Assisted by police and health department officials, the ‘incident commanders’ will be responsible for containing crowd movement and providing basic amenities in these areas and they will have magisterial powers, he said.

Coronavirus
