Monitoring food supply through HOPCOMS: State tells HC

Between March 12 and April 12, 6,643 tonnes of fruits and vegetables have been marketed through HOPCOMS and Farmer Produce Organizations.

Published: 19th April 2020 06:11 AM

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has set up a State Supply Chain Monitoring Task Force and horticulture department helplines have guided farmers to ensure smooth supply of food essentials, the state has told the Karnataka High Court. The task force is monitoring the supply of essential foods such as grains, edible oil, fruits, vegetables, sugar, milk, confectioneries, and also processing and packaging facilities, the state government said in a statement filed before a division bench of the Court comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna.

Between March 12 and April 12, 6,643 tonnes of fruits and vegetables have been marketed through HOPCOMS and Farmer Produce Organizations. Helplines set up by the horticulture department received 14,196 calls and helped 12,892 farmers sell their produce. The horticulture department has taken steps to purchase farm produce through 22 HOPCOMS outlets in districts by hiring vehicles, the statement said.

HOPCOMS has 220 outlets in Bengaluru, and 225 outlets and 262 mobile vending vans in the rest of the state which are being used to sell fruits and vegetables. Produce is being bought directly from farmers by HOPCOMS and sold through outlets to consumers. HOPCOMS has added 40 vehicles to distribute farm produce directly to consumers and 20 more vehicles will be added. A decision on compensating flower growers will be taken based on the horticulture department’s assessment of losses incurred by floral cultivators.

Processing units, cold storages
The government has ensured that all 75 fruit and vegetable processing units in the state are functioning. These units have purchased about 1,950 metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables. Farmers have been advised to use cold storage facilities which are operational.

