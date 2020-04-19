STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Political leader in Karnataka 'kills' dead dad twice to avail travel pass and 'attend his funeral'

Somalinga Yeligar, who is also the president of a pro-Kannada wing, took a pass to drop his friend, and returned to Hubbali using the same story. 

Published: 19th April 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Lockdown, Chennai

Police personnel checking motorists(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A local political leader,  Somalinga Yeligar, took a travel pass from Dharwad district administration saying his father died in Bengaluru and he needs to go for the funeral. Later it turned out that his father had died about five years ago and he misused his pass.

The district administration had given him a pass with a condition that he should not return to the district till the lockdown period ends. He agreed to all the conditions but did not follow them.

To facilitate the people at the time lockdown period, the district administration is giving passes to those who need it for an emergency.

Sources said one of his friends was supposed to go to Bengaluru. Therefore Somalinga Yeligar, a political leader and president of a pro-Kannada wing, took a pass to drop his friend. After dropping his friend, he disobeyed the order and returned to Hubballi. On National Highway-4, the police stopped his car at Davangere, but he managed to convince the police with the same story of a funeral and made his way back to Hubballi.

The news of him misusing his pass went viral in the city and the police are investigating the issue although a case has not yet been booked.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus lockdown Somalinga Yeligar travel pass Dharwad to bengaluru Coronavirus lockdown violator
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp