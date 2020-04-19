Political leader in Karnataka 'kills' dead dad twice to avail travel pass and 'attend his funeral'

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A local political leader, Somalinga Yeligar, took a travel pass from Dharwad district administration saying his father died in Bengaluru and he needs to go for the funeral. Later it turned out that his father had died about five years ago and he misused his pass.

The district administration had given him a pass with a condition that he should not return to the district till the lockdown period ends. He agreed to all the conditions but did not follow them.

To facilitate the people at the time lockdown period, the district administration is giving passes to those who need it for an emergency.

Sources said one of his friends was supposed to go to Bengaluru. Therefore Somalinga Yeligar, a political leader and president of a pro-Kannada wing, took a pass to drop his friend. After dropping his friend, he disobeyed the order and returned to Hubballi. On National Highway-4, the police stopped his car at Davangere, but he managed to convince the police with the same story of a funeral and made his way back to Hubballi.

The news of him misusing his pass went viral in the city and the police are investigating the issue although a case has not yet been booked.

