Proposal to eliminate SSLC examination in Karnataka amid coronavirus fears

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a letter to the principal secretary, primary and secondary education, Major Siddalingayya S Hiremath, the Additional Commissioner for Public Instruction, Dharwad, has proposed for the SSLC examination of 2019-20 be eliminated and instead declare results based on a grading system which will take into account the marks students obtained in various examinations during the academic year.

In the meeting of department officials at Dharwad division, it was discussed that more than 700 centres and above 2.6 lakh students had to be catered to. It is difficult to arrange transport and maintain social distance in examination centres. Each centre has about 350-400 students appearing, and it is impossible to increase the number of examination centre.