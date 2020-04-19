Two ministers violate lockdown guidelines

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Two prominent ministers in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, Health Minister B Sriramulu and Forest Minister Anand Singh, violated social distancing and lockdown norms while distributing welfare kits in the district on Saturday.

A large number of people were seen jostling with each other to lay their hands on the kits that were distributed by the ministers in different parts of the district. While Anand Singh focused on Hosapete, Sriramulu went to different villages. Several people criticised the ministers for not being concerned about the health of the people.

It is said that Anand Singh distributed health kits worth Rs 6 crore, while Sriramulu gave away ration to over 2,000 people. The district has reported 13 COVID-19 positive cases till now. Minister Sriramulu, who is at the forefront of the government’s fight against COVID, claimed that the coronavirus can be defeated if people drank milk mixed with turmeric power.