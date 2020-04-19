Weavers’ looms fall silent amidst COVID-19 lockdown gloom in Karnataka

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: You would hear the hum of the looms around the Gadag-Betageri area till about recently. Thousands of skilled weavers would make magnificent Ilkal silk sarees.

But now there is an eerie silence.

In the last month or so, since the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the time has stood still for these weavers and their looms. Over 6,000 skilled workers are hired by the traditional weaving sector in this region.

The handloom weavers’ community itself is a sizeable one in Gadag district, which boasts of 200 handlooms and over a thousand power looms in all.

These skilled workers, who have worked at the looms for generations, have been hit hard by the current circumstances, as they least expected their work to be halted amidst the lockdown.

While the government classified a set of products in the essential commodities bracket, silk sarees, for all obvious reasons, feature as a non-essential item.

Accordingly, handloom units have been forced to shut down. They depend on weekly wages for their livelihood. In some families, both husband and wife work at the loom to eke out a living.

They get paid Rs 1,500 per week. But now this meagre earning has also ceased due to the lockdown.

Moreover, with marriages being put off for the time being, the sector has also been deprived of earning from one of its major sources of revenue.

Ashok B Bannad, president, BB Bannad Handloom Weavers Development Society of Betageri, says, “While the sudden lockdown is good for the safety of the people, it has badly hit the handloom sector. Firstly, all marriages are cancelled and we have lost all our orders from the surrounding states. Secondly, we cannot continue with the work to complete pending orders, as the lockdown has stopped workers from coming.”

“I have been working at the loom for the last 40 years. We have never seen this kind of a crisis. Now, I have to pay the fees for my son’s engineering course. My relatives are supporting him, but I have to send him pocket money, which I’m unable to do. We do not have any groceries too, as we have spent it in the 20 days of the lockdown. Now, we have to depend on donors unwillingly,” Naguswamy Kaniki, a handloom weaver, rues. As the lockdown started, the government ordered PDS shops to give rations to all, but still many loom workers are awaiting their share.

Parashu, another weaver, says, “I have not saved any money as I never expected this lockdown. Now I am waiting for milk, breakfast and lunch from donors, who don’t come at night. Hence, we arrange something like poha to eat; sometimes we even sleep without eating anything.” Meanwhile, Mallavva Meti has been doing things differently the best she can. “After the lockdown, my husband, who is also a weaver, was jobless for a week. Now, both of us are selling vegetables at the Betageri Market, which helps us buy groceries.

We request the government to do something for loom workers like us.”Handloom weavers are facing stiff competition from units that operate power looms, as the latter is able to supply faster to meet demand.

Even as more power looms are setting shop, the handlooms in Betageri have been able to supply sarees, costing between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 within Karnataka and to Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states. But the lockdown has brought in more woes.

Over 2,000 workers are employed in the power loom units at Gadag-Betageri and have received facilities from both their companies and the government. Some power loom owners are also giving Rs 500 per week to help weavers run their families, but handloom workers are struggling to make ends meet.

“We have some projects but are struggling to save the handlooms. Hence, we have demanded a loom park, which is still awaited… Workers are facing financial issues. We have supported them, but other handlooms which are in a critical stage are facing crisis,” Bannad says.