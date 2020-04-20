STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru psychologists team up with NGO to offer counselling for those impacted by COVID-19

The venture started a fortnight ago and has received calls from 35 individuals so far. The psychologists can speak Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English, Tulu, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An initiative to cater to the mental well-being of those impacted by the coronavirus and their families has been launched by city-based NGO 'Sochara' and a group of 17 psychologists here. This free service, offered in nine Indian languages, is also assisted by 18 voluntary counsellors.

With only word of mouth and social media alerting the public about the service presently, the 30-year-old NGO has plans to approach the Karnataka government so that it can be availed by a wider section of the public.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, psychologist Akshara Damle who runs 'Mano Samvada' said anyone who wants to avail the service just has to give a missed call to a number (9706109109) to avail this facility.

“We are looking at dealing with the trauma and depression of three specific sections who will require assistance immediately. Those who have been diagnosed with the virus and been quarantined, their families and again during the post-quarantine period,” she said.

The venture started a fortnight ago and has received calls from 35 individuals seeking support so far. The psychologists on board can speak Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English, Tulu, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam.

Sochara Secretary M Gurumoorthy said, “We are looking to reach out to different sections including distressed migrants or those with any form of worry in the present situation. The counsellors are given training by veterans like S P Takur who have counselled people during disasters and epidemics in the past and Dr Mani Kalliath of Basic Needs India." 

He added, “We have applied for a hotline 080-47113940 and it will get operational on Wednesday (April 22).”

Asked if the venture would end after the COVID-19 crisis, Gurumoorthy said that the number of people suffering from mental health issues was on the increase in India. “We intend to continue it even after the present problems go away as the demand will always be there,” he said.

