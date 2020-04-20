COVID-19: Karnataka orders 3 lakh PPEs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has ordered two lakh personal protective equipments (PPEs) from DHB Global and one lakh from other pharmaceutical companies. The PPEs have ten components — face masks, goggles, N95 masks, surgical masks, nitrile gloves to be used over regular surgical gloves, double layer suits, shoe covers, waste disposable bags to prevent cross-contamination of biomaterials coverall, plastic aprons and medical hoods. These will be distributed to doctors and frontline staffers. The first consignment reached the Kempegowda International Airport at 1.30 pm on Sunday, and the second will arrive at 10.45 am on Monday.
