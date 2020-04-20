Karnataka education department’s app, website to aid KCET, NEET students 

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This is a crucial time for students in the state, especially those in Class 12 or PUC-II who are preparing for competitive examinations. To help these student in wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, the higher education department has come out with an app and website ‘GetCETGo’ which will provide online coaching for KCET and NEET exam aspirants.

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar will launch the online portal on Monday. The website https://getcetgo.in/ provides comprehensive study material for free to all students who have registered for CET 2020. Students can log in using their CET roll number and a password will be sent to the mobile number linked to the CET application.

The content can also be accessed offline on the ‘GetCETGo’ app. However the app will be ready only after Wednesday, said sources. One can access the GetCETGo v1.0 app using the link provided on the website. The app has synopses, classwork questions, homework practice questions and mock tests. The downloaded content can be accessed offline even if you do not have internet access.

The department also has a YouTube channel Get CET Go. To access videos, the link is shorturl.at/zG259. The channel will release videos in a phased manner. Along with comprehensive CET content, there are videos on revisions, detailed synopses and mock tests to help students prepare for NEET 2020. The channel has subject-wise playlists for CET and NEET separately.