Lockdown till April 21, BSY cabinet to decide today on road ahead 

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown in force across Karnataka will continue till midnight on April 21. Chief Secretary and Chairman of the State Executive Committee, T M Vijay Bhaskar, issued the orders on Sunday extending the lockdown with existing restrictions.

While the Union Government has asked for the lockdown to be extended till May 3 with some relaxations, Karnataka has decided to continue the existing lockdown including closure of offices, educational institutions and places of worship, restriction on movement except to avail essential services and commodities, ban on public transport and public gatherings, etc., till April 21.

A decision on extending or relaxing the lockdown after Tuesday will be taken in the Cabinet meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Monday. With containing the spread of the virus being a priority, the Cabinet is expected to mull over two possibilities. The first is a blanket ban and continuation of the lockdown across the state till April 26. The second option that the Cabinet is expected to discuss is categorising hotspots, clusters and containment zones and sealing them off as deemed fit.

Karnataka Cabinet to discuss two options around lockdown

“If the cabinet decides to extend the lockdown across the state for another week, the government will study the status of the present cases and also monitor if any new cases emerge from the districts that have not reported any cases so far. After a week, a decision will be taken on allowing some economic activity, with precautions like social distancing and reduced manpower,” said a source in the Chief Minister’s Office.

If the cabinet opts for a category-wise approach, then the containment areas will be sealed off with more stringent restrictions. “People will not be permitted to step out of their houses for any reason,” the source added. Each containment zone will be monitored for 28 days since the last COVID positive case was reported. A zone will be elevated from ‘containment’ only if no new cases are reported in that period. “There will be a lockdown in a buffer zone of 5 km radius from containment areas, but restrictions will be eased beyond the radius,” the source added. The cabinet is expected to weigh the pros and cons of both options or come up with a new alternative on Monday.