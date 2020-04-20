STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lockdown till April 21, BSY cabinet to decide today on road ahead 

A decision on extending or relaxing the lockdown after Tuesday will be taken in the Cabinet meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Monday.

Published: 20th April 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown in force across Karnataka will continue till midnight on April 21. Chief Secretary and Chairman of the State Executive Committee, T M Vijay Bhaskar, issued the orders on Sunday extending the lockdown with existing restrictions.

While the Union Government has asked for the lockdown to be extended till May 3 with some relaxations, Karnataka has decided to continue the existing lockdown including closure of offices, educational institutions and places of worship, restriction on movement except to avail essential services and commodities, ban on public transport and public gatherings, etc., till April 21. 

A decision on extending or relaxing the lockdown after Tuesday will be taken in the Cabinet meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Monday. With containing the spread of the virus being a priority, the Cabinet is expected to mull over two possibilities. The first is a blanket ban and continuation of the lockdown across the state till April 26. The second option that the Cabinet is expected to discuss is categorising hotspots, clusters and containment zones and sealing them off as deemed fit.

Karnataka Cabinet to discuss two options around lockdown 

“If the cabinet decides to extend the lockdown across the state for another week, the government will study the status of the present cases and also monitor if any new cases emerge from the districts that have not reported any cases so far. After a week, a decision will be taken on allowing some economic activity, with precautions like social distancing and reduced manpower,” said a source in the Chief Minister’s Office.

If the cabinet opts for a category-wise approach, then the containment areas will be sealed off with more stringent restrictions. “People will not be permitted to step out of their houses for any reason,” the source added. Each containment zone will be monitored for 28 days since the last COVID positive case was reported. A zone will be elevated from ‘containment’ only if no new cases are reported in that period. “There will be a lockdown in a buffer zone of 5 km radius from containment areas, but restrictions will be eased beyond the radius,” the source added. The cabinet is expected to weigh the pros and cons of both options or come up with a new alternative on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa coronavirus lockdown coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp