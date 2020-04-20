STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miscreants raised 'kill police' slogans while attacking health workers on COVID-19 duty in Karnataka: Police

Around 100 to 120 people rushed out onto the road targeting the police and health workers who wanted to pick up primary and secondary contacts of coronavirus patients.

A pourakarmika gets her temperature checked by a health worker in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru on Sunday | pandarinath b

By PTI

BENGALURU: The miscreants who had attacked police and healthcare workers at the minority dominated Padarayanapura in the city on Sunday night had raised slogans 'kill police' when the team went to quarantine some people, the police alleged in an FIR.

Cases have been registered against the miscreants based on the complaint of police officers.

In one of the FIRs, police sub-inspector Raman Gowda complained that when he went to quarantine 43 people with the healthcare officers, around 120 people rushed out and attacked them.

"The group of people holding sticks and stones rushed from Arafat Nagar," Gowda said.

"When he was trying to stop them from destroying a CCTV camera, the mob attacked him shouting slogans 'Kill the police. Don't spare them," he alleged in the FIR.

"They wanted to kill us with stones and sticks and some of our staff sustained injuries," the officer said.

According to police, 59 people have been arrested including a woman who had allegedly masterminded the attack.

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

