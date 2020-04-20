STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two with SARI die, but COVID-19 curve flatter on Sunday

One from Bengaluru Urban, another from Dakshina Kannada; Six new positive cases reported across state
 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the state saw lesser COVID-19 cases as compared to the past few days where there was a steep increase, it also witnessed two Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) deaths. The first is from Bengaluru Urban and the other from Dakshina Kannada district, bringing the total cases to 390 and deaths to 16, as per details shared by the health department. There have been 111 discharges till date.

The woman who passed away in Bengaluru was 65 years old with no contact or travel history but experienced SARI symptoms. She was admitted on April 15 and died at a designated hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. The other deceased, a 50-year-old woman from Bantwala, too had SARI symptoms and was admitted at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

A resident of Kasba, she was admitted to the hospital on April 18 and put on ventilator. The doctors had sent her throat swab for tests and were waiting for the results when she died around 9.15 am on Sunday. The results came at 5 pm and it was found that she was COVID-positive. She was the first casualty from Dakshina Kannada. Another case reported from the district was that of a 30-year-old woman, wife of a coronavirus patient (P325) who had travelled to Delhi.

Of the six new cases on Sunday, four were from Mysuru alone, which has the biggest share of cases in the state (84). Two are related to the cluster of cases being reported from the Nanjangud pharmaceutical company, while two are Tablighi Jamaat members. Of the cases related to the pharma company, one is a 39-year-old man and a secondary contact of the first pharma company worker who tested positive (P52).

The second is a 23-year-old woman, who is the contact of a previous a patient (P319), who in turn was the contact of the first positive pharma company worker. Two others, a 46-year-old and a 20-year-old men are members who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi. Also, two recovered patients (P104 and P139) were discharged in Mysuru on Sunday. In Jamkhandi of Bagalkot district, after an ATM security guard contracted COVID from a police constable (P263), the district administration has asked town’s residents who visited the ATM in the last few weeks to report themselves and get tested at the nearest primary health centre.

Coronavirus
