Want to save more lives? Don’t lift coronavirus curbs: Study

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If predictions by researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) are to be believed, there should be no hurry in lifting the lockdown if COVID-19 fatalities are to be contained.

According to the researchers, unless we continue to aggressively trace and isolate cases, and prevent the influx of new infections, there is likely to be the second wave of COVID and the public health threat will continue to persist.

The researchers carried out a city-scale simulation and modelled the outcomes of post-lockdown scenarios in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The researchers ‘seeded’ infections in the simulated cities and tested how the epidemic would spread under different scenarios when restrictions are phased out.

For example, one scenario is a return to normal activity on May 4, 2020, but with ‘case isolation’ continuing. Another considers an ‘odd-even’ strategy between April 20 and May 3, 2020, if half the workforce returns to the office, along with other restrictions in place.

A third scenario looks at a complete lockdown for an indefinite period.

The model forecasts that in a city like Bengaluru, if the lockdown is lifted on April 20 and normal activity resumed, the number of COVID-19 fatalities might increase to levels equivalent to a scenario where no interventions were taken up, albeit with some delay, an IISc release said on Sunday.

Similarly, the model also forecasts an increase in COVID-19 fatalities if the lockdown is lifted in phases from April 20 to May 3.

On the other hand, if the lockdown were to continue, the number of direct COVID-19 fatalities in Bengaluru will likely be much smaller than in the non-intervention scenario, the model predicts. The researchers, however, caution that their study only looks at the public health outcomes of interventions and their relaxations and economic or ethical issues.

“The agent-based model gives us enough handle to study a targeted intervention, say what if we just close schools and colleges alone. Or if we have only one half of the workplace open,” says Rajesh Sundaresan, Professor at the Department of Electrical Communication Engineering, IISc, and the corresponding author of the working paper.

“It also gives us a lot more flexibility to test new interventions before we actually implement them.”