STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

55 plus with even slightest discomfort? Karnataka government wants to do coronavirus test

Seventeen people infected with coronavirus have lost their lives in Karnataka, which has reported 415 COVID-19 positive cases.

Published: 21st April 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: If you are aged 55-plus, have co-morbid conditions and now experiencing even slightest health discomfort, its time for coronavirus screening in Karnataka as the government is keen on pushing pre-emptive measures to check its spread.

Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, who is in-charge of all matters related to COVID-19, told PTI on Tuesday the government would take it seriously even if such people feel uneasiness, tiredness or slightest of discomfort.

We will do it (coronavirus test in such cases)we want to do it.

We have issued guidelines for senior citizens, especially those with co-morbid conditions.

Even if they have slightest discomfort, we want to take it seriously, the Minister said.

Senior citizens (those above the age of 60) account for about seven per cent of the states population.

The Minister also said about 2,300 real time reverse transcriptionpolymerase chain reaction (real time RT-PCR) tests, one of the most accurate laboratory methods for detecting, tracking, and studying the coronavirus, are being conducted a day in the State.

The target is to ramp them up to a minimum of 10,000 a day by May 10, Sudhakar said.

Seventeen people infected with coronavirus have lost their lives in Karnataka, which has reported 415 COVID-19 positive cases, including 114 discharges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka government Karnataka coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp