Government employees in Karnataka may not face pay-cut in April

Ministers and members of Karnataka Legislature are taking a 30 per cent pay-cut for a year from April 1 this year.

Published: 21st April 2020 05:00 PM

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government may spare its employees from salary cuts this month despite severe resources crunch it faces following steep fall in revenue collection due to the ongoing lockdown to fight the coronavirus, official sources said on Tuesday.

As of now, there is no problem with April salary and we can manage.

But if May also turns out to be a wash-out (in terms of revenue collection), then the situation is going to be very tough, a senior Minister told PTI.

Opposition Congress in the state has vehemently opposed any possible move to cut salaries of government employees.

You just can't even imagine, the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had told PTI in an interview earlier this month on the economic impact of the lock-down on the state's finances.

Yediyurappa had also said that the government is now not in a position to implement Budget proposals, barring important ones, with all kinds of revenue collections having completely stopped following the lockdown.

The government recently said it proposes to regularise unauthorised properties in the state by imposing penalty, and also auction more than 12,000 corner sites belonging to the Bengaluru Development Authority, as part of resource mobilisation drive.

