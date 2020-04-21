In Kalaburagi, hope rests on containment zones, awareness 

RAMKRISHNA BADSEHI By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: With three COVID fatalities, the Kalaburagi district administration has the added task of calming the people rattled by spread of the disease, apart from going all out on their containment efforts. The administration has been putting all its efforts into testing throat swab samples of people showing COVID- 19 symptoms. Six fever testing centres have been opened in Kalaburagi city and one each in seven taluks to treat patients who do not have COVID symptoms.

Officials have also demarcated 15 containment zones in the district and health workers have been conducting house-to-house surveys to create awareness on preventive measures. Pharmacies have been instructed to alert the health department about those who purchase medicine for fever and cough. Hostels of Gulbarga University, Central University of Karnataka, Basaveshwara Teaching and General Hospital and wards of a few other centres are being used as quarantine units.

Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences and ESIC Hospital have been identified as COVID-19 hospitals. So far, throat swab samples of 1,922 people have been collected, with 912 coming back negative. Results of 981 samples are awaited. As many as 27 samples, including the three deceased and three cured, were found positive. In all, 416 people have been identified as primary contacts, 1,633 persons as secondary contacts and 1,245 people have been kept under home quarantine.