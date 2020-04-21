STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, two patients to be discharged in Bagalkot

The number of cases in Vijayapura has surged to 35 with the three new cases, all of whom are female and are family members of a 65-year-old man who had tested positive earlier.

Two COVID-19 patients will be discharged in Bagalkot on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA/BAGALKOT: Seven fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday. Of them, three each were reported in Vijayapura and Kalaburagi and one in Dakshina Kannada.

Meanwhile, two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago will be discharged in Bagalkot on Tuesday.

The district administration revealed that the 65-year-old man had travelled to Belagavi, Haveri and Bengaluru before testing positive. The authorities also alerted the respective district administrations recently.

In the last twenty-four hours alone, 14 cases have been reported in the district including 3 minors.

Amidst the rising number of cases in Bagalkot, there is something to cheer about as the district administration is gearing up to release two patients on Tuesday. They had tested positive on April 6.

One of the patients is the brother of a septuagenarian who succumbed to the virus on April 3.  

“The two patients were given treatment for 14 days and they have tested negative in two different tests conducted in the last 48 hours. We have insisted that they remain under home quarantine until further notice,” said deputy commissioner K Rajendra.

