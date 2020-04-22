10 districts keep COVID at bay, but fight still on

RAMUPATIL By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Karnataka continues with its long and sustained battle to blunt the impact of Coronavirus, one-third of its districts have managed to keep the pandemic at bay. The fight, however, is still on. Isolation and quarantining of international passengers, containment and monitoring as well as strict enforcement of lockdown norms seem to have helped 10 out of 30 districts that have not reported a single COVID-19 positive case so far.

Compared to Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Mysuru, where cases are more, the 10 COVID-free districts are relatively less exposed to international passengers. “Initially, it was an imported disease,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health Department. “Immediate isolation of international passengers, surveillance and home quarantine helped these districts. Also, the magnitude of the problem was limited in the districts with less exposure to international passengers,” he said. Strict enforcement of lockdown and closure of borders helped even districts like Chamrajanagar that shares its border with Nanjangud in Mysuru district, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which have seen a high number of positive cases.

Deputy Commissioner of CM’s home district Shivamogga, KB Sivakumar, said that soon after the lockdown, they had an influx of 59,000 people. “Of them, 500 had international travel history and 200 had traveled to hotspots within the country. In all, 52,000 have completed 14 days of home quarantine,” he said, emphasising that containment, monitoring and lockdown enforcement helped the district.

The administration is doing extensive mass health screening and hopes to cover 70 per cent of the population within the next four to five days. As of now, Shivamogga has done 534 tests and of them 468 are negative and results of the remaining are awaited. Hassan has done 731 tests and results of 131 are awaited and Koppal collected nearly 600 samples and in Kolar 121 samples were tested. Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Raichur Ramanagar and Yadgir too have not reported any positive cases. While the number of samples collected in these districts may not be much compared to total tests done in the state -- 22,222 the Health Commissioner said they are doing tests across the state.

“All districts have been told to draw 100 samples every day. They have been told to test patients with Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI). Random testing is also on.” Though the state government has ramped up testing by conducting around 2,000 tests a day now, Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) is a major concern. On Tuesday, an 80-year-old man suffering from SARI died just two days after he was admitted to a designated hospital in Kalaburagi. Surveillance for early identification in containment and buffer zones as well as the districts that have not reported any case is the biggest weapon against SARI. The Health Department has directed the districts to conduct a survey of ILI and private hospitals have been told to send daily reports to district health officials.