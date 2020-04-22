Bandipur tigress’ death ‘unnatural’, probe on

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A set of camera trap images from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve has revealed that the death of a tigress reported in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala was not a natural one. The images hint that the tigress, estimated to be aged 5-6 years old, had died of infection developed after it got trapped in a snare. On April 13, the partially decomposed carcass of the animal was found in Kurchiyat range of Wayanad Sanctuary.

With no wounds on the body of the big cat, the forest officials had booked a case of natural death. Subsequent investigation of images through pattern analysis revealed that the tigress had a wide territorial range crisscrossing the forest patches in both Karnataka and Kerala. The big cat had been caught on camera traps 13 times in N Begur and Gundre Wildlife Ranges of Bandipur between December 2019 and March 2020. A camera trap image taken in the first week of March 2020 clearly shows severe infection in the neck region of the big cat.

The animal may have struggled to get rid of the snare and eventually hurt its neck. A senior official from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) confirmed to TNIE that both Kerala and Karnataka have been asked to begin investigation into the tiger death. “The camera trap pictures have indicated that the animal was snared and had developed infection in the neck region. We are still unaware about where the snare was laid.

The Kerala forest department has already filed an FIR and have begun investigation. The same has been directed to Karnataka forest department and Bandipur Reserve in particular,” the official said. Wildlife experts are demanding early probe into the death of big cat. “The camera trap image in which the tiger’s infected neck is seen has been captured from Gundre Range indicating that the snaring may have happened in Karnataka. Following the lockdown, several poaching gangs in Kerala and some parts of Karnataka have gone active. The investigation must be paced up to catch the culprits,” said a wildlife expert from Karnataka.