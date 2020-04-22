Five-year-old child receives medicine via goods train from Pune, thanks to Belagavi MP Angadi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A five-year-old girl in Belagavi who desperately required critical medicines from Pune got the same thanks to the office of Minister of State (MoS) Railways, Suresh C Angadi.

According to an official release, the girl was taking treatment from a doctor in Pune and her relatives there were not given permission by the government to drive down to Pune with them.

So, on April 11, the family approached Angadi's office, who is an MP from Belgavi.

The Minister directed railway officials in Pune to facilitate.

"The medicine was brought to Pune Railway Station, and thereby it was transported through a Goods Train which was due to pass through Belagavi and further. The staff of the train ensured that the medicine reached Belagavi safely the very next day," the release said.

Since Belagavi was also in lockdown due to the COVID-19 situation and all approach roads to railway station were locked, South Western Railway staff took the initiative to take the medicine close to the home of the girl, the release added.