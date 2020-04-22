Railway Minister Angadi helps girl get medicines via goods train

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Railway Minister Suresh C Angadi recently came to the aid of a five-year-old girl from Belagavi by ensuring that the critical medicines she desperately needed from Pune reached her. According to an official release, the girl was taking treatment from a doctor in Pune and her relatives there were not given permission by the government to drive down from there with them. So on April 11, the family approached Angadi’s office in Belagavi for help.

Following this, the Minister directed railway officials in Pune to facilitate the transport of the medicines. “The medicines were brought to the Pune Railway Station, and thereafter it was transported through a goods train. The staff of the train ensured that the medicine reached Belagavi safely the very next day,” the release said. Since Belagavi was also in lockdown due to the COVID-19 situation and all approach roads to the railway station were locked, the South Western Railway staffers took the medicine close to the home of the girl, the release added.