RT-PCR test more reliable, no shortage of kits in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government is using two kinds of tests in its fight against COVID-19. One is the RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test, being done by government and designated private laboratories, while the other is Rapid Antibody Test (RAT). Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has been advocating the use of RT-PCR test over Rapid Antibody tests from the start. Health and Family Welfare Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, said 11,400 rapid test kits were received from ICMR, of which 200 were sent to Nimhans for validation.

“We ordered 1 lakh rapid tests independently from a company in China, which has not come yet. Another 1 lakh have been ordered from another company which will arrive. There is no shortage of PCR kits which we are procuring through the National Institute of Virology, Pune and also received some through CSR (corporate social responsibility) contributions,” he said. So far, 26,233 RT-PCR tests have been done in the state.

Difference between two types of tests

Dr Sujay Prasad, technical director, Neuberg Diagnostics, one of the labs conducting RT-PCR tests, said, “RT-PCR detects the presence of the virus. The Rapid Antibody Test detects the immune reaction of the body to the virus’ presence. When the virus enters the body, the body’’s immune system produces antibodies, which are detected by the rapid test. But it does not tell you if the virus is still present.” A person exposed to the virus does not mean he is infected. The rapid test only detects if the person is exposed to the virus.

“In the rapid test, we will not know if a person can spread the virus. The virus enters the respiratory system and antibodies are produced which remain in the body for a long time after the virus leaves. If the question is whether someone is infected and he can spread it to others, then one must do a PCR test. If the question is what percentage of the Bengaluru population is exposed to the virus, one must do a rapid test,” he explained. IGM, one of the antibodies released, comes seven days after the person is exposed to the virus. So a rapid test done before seven days can test negative.

State trying to procure kits from private companies

Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and nodal officer for COVID-19 testing in the state, said that the state needs around 10,000 RT-PCR kits per week. “We have around 7,000-8,000 kits. We are procuring them from ICMR through the National Institute of Virology, Pune and Mylab, Pune. There is no shortage. But we will need more, and are in talks with private players,” he said.