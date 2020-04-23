35 confirmed cases, four deaths: COVID-19 curve in Karnataka's Kalaburagi not flattening

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 35 cumulative cases of COVID-19, the death toll in Kalaburagi — where the first corona death was reported on March 11 — stands at a worrisome 4. The death toll with 35 cases is on par with Bengaluru Urban with almost triple the number of coronavirus cases at 91.

As on Wednesday afternoon, 996 samples in the district were awaiting testing.

For a district that registered the first COVID-related death, one would imagine additional efforts were being put in place to contain the spread but the district continues to register a higher growth rate of COVID-19 cases. In at least two cases, patients tested positive after their deaths.

While the government maintains that the rise in the number of cases and casualties is due to lack of cooperation from the people, the opposition has pointed towards less testing, delayed results and lack of effective tracking and surveillance systems.

“Not just in Kalaburagi, but across the state, the government is not testing enough. Delay in the testing of samples collected is also making matters worse. The number of samples awaiting results is growing every day. Government’s mechanism of tracing and surveillance of primary and secondary contacts is also poor,” said Priyank Kharge, MLA, Chittapura in Kalabuargi.

He pointed out that the government is heavily relying on self-reporting and self-assessment of quarantine instead of supervising and verifying personal claims through their personnel.

The lack of coordination between elected representatives, collaborations cutting across party lines, he said, was deter ring containment strategies.

As on Wednesday evening, Kalaburagi recorded the second-highest growth rate of COVID- 19 cases in the state for the last five days at 9.7%.

The number is worryingly more than State’s five day average of 2.15% growth in the number of cases. Ten days ago (April 12), Kalaburagi’s growth rate of COVID-19 cases was at 5.9% with 12 cases including 2 deaths.

While Kalaburagi’s mortality rate is lesser than Tumakuru’s where 1 death was reported out of a total of 3 cases, Tumakuru, much like Dharwad, Mandya, Ballari, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Uttara Kannada, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu and Udupi, has not registered any growth in the number of cases at least in the last five days.

The government, while accepting reliance on self-reporting, has added that punitive measures are also ensuring containment. “Many people who have a travel history or contact history are not coming forward and self-reporting to the government. Cooperation of people is very important in containing the virus. Many are choosing to approach private doctors, alternative medicine practitioners,” said Govind Karjol, Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge minister of Kalaburagi.

While he agreed that delay in test results up to three days, leading to the pile-up of a number of samples awaiting tests, is a product of continued reliance on labs in Bengaluru, Karjol said all individuals whose samples are collected are sent directly to quarantine to contain the possible spread.