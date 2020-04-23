Count goes up by 9, Bengaluru ends its zero-positive run

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday recorded nine new positive cases, including a four-month-old baby boy from Kalaburagi — making him the youngest positive patient till date in the state. With this, the total number of cases went up to 427 and discharged patients to 131. The baby boy was the contact of a 19-year-old male (P395), who in turn was infected by a 56-year-old man (P205) from Kalaburagi who suffered from SARI and died. A 26-year-old woman and three others from the north Karnataka district also tested positive. She too was a contact of the 56-year-old man. Bengaluru Urban, meanwhile, broke its three-day streak of zero positives, reporting two new cases.

The Nanjangud pharma company cluster in Mysuru district continued to throw up patients and two more cases were reported during the day. The two cases in Bengaluru were that of a 54-year-old man with SARI and a 28-year-old woman, who is a contact a 32-year-old woman (P208), a contact of a 42-year-old man (P196) with SARI. From Najangud, a 56-year-old woman was tested positive. She is the contact of the first case (P52) reported from the pharma company.

The other patient, a 32-year-old man, too was linked to P52, but as a secondary contact. In Kalaburagi, a 35-year-old woman, who is a contact of a 30-year-old woman (P393), was tested positive. The latter was a contact of the 56-year-old man who died of SARI. Further, the results of a 46-year-old woman too returned positive. She is the contact of a 38-year-old woman (P222) who was a contact of a 65-year-old man (P177) with SARI.

Another patient from Kalaburagi is a 57-year-old man with SARI. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, “We have considered 337 zones, including in the BBMP, as notified (containment zones) by various deputy commissioners. Twenty-two other places are also in consideration, making it 359 zones.” Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said that there were complaints of improper PPEs, but a committee headed by Health and Family Welfare Department Director Dr Om Prakash Patil solved the problem.