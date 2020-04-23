STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Count goes up by 9, Bengaluru ends its zero-positive run

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded nine new positive cases, including a four-month-old baby boy from Kalaburagi — making him the youngest positive patient till date in the state.

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A family takes their two-wheeler out near KR Market in Bengaluru, where heavy traffic jams have been reported over the past few days | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday recorded nine new positive cases, including a four-month-old baby boy from Kalaburagi — making him the youngest positive patient till date in the state. With this, the total number of cases went up to 427 and discharged patients to 131. The baby boy was the contact of a 19-year-old male (P395), who in turn was infected by a 56-year-old man (P205) from Kalaburagi who suffered from SARI and died. A 26-year-old woman and three others from the north Karnataka district also tested positive. She too was a contact of the 56-year-old man. Bengaluru Urban, meanwhile, broke its three-day streak of zero positives, reporting two new cases.

The Nanjangud pharma company cluster in Mysuru district continued to throw up patients and two more cases were reported during the day. The two cases in Bengaluru were that of a 54-year-old man with SARI and a 28-year-old woman, who is a contact a 32-year-old woman (P208), a contact of a 42-year-old man (P196) with SARI. From Najangud, a 56-year-old woman was tested positive. She is the contact of the first case (P52) reported from the pharma company.

The other patient, a 32-year-old man, too was linked to P52, but as a secondary contact. In Kalaburagi, a 35-year-old woman, who is a contact of a 30-year-old woman (P393), was tested positive. The latter was a contact of the 56-year-old man who died of SARI. Further, the results of a 46-year-old woman too returned positive. She is the contact of a 38-year-old woman (P222) who was a contact of a 65-year-old man (P177) with SARI.

Another patient from Kalaburagi is a 57-year-old man with SARI. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, “We have considered 337 zones, including in the BBMP, as notified (containment zones) by various deputy commissioners. Twenty-two other places are also in consideration, making it 359 zones.” Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said that there were complaints of improper PPEs, but a committee headed by Health and Family Welfare Department Director Dr Om Prakash Patil solved the problem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp