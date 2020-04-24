STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Rapid sample collection, testing, but Karnataka needs more labs

At a testing rate of 483/million population, Karnataka’s average is far ahead of the country’s at 383/million population.

Published: 24th April 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a testing rate of 483/million population, Karnataka’s average is far ahead of the country’s at 383/million population. Over the last 10 days, the State has seen a considerable spike in the number of samples tested with 32,122 until Thursday evening.

While the collection of samples and testing is increasing rapidly, testing facilities are falling short.

With hundreds of samples awaiting testing at the district level, Karnataka is in acute need of more laboratories.

With the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the State government deciding to keep Rapid Antibody Kits testing in abeyance, the reliance is entirely on RT-PCR tests that require fully functional laboratories and lab technicians.

ICMR has approved 17 laboratories in Karnataka, including private ones, to test COVID-19 samples.

While labs like NIVBengaluru and BMCRI started testing samples in February, many labs, like NIMHANS, started testing samples only in April and the lab in Belagavi is yet to be functional. While some labs have a testing capacity of 200-250 samples per day, others can test only about 60.

With the collection of samples mounting, labs are running to full capacity. Owing to the growing difference in the number of samples received for testing and the number tested, the State health department, whose bulletin on COVID-19 has extensive information, stopped giving out data on samples received for testing.

According to April 18 bulletin, the last one that had data on samples received for testing, the difference between samples received (24,424) and those tested (19,186) was a whopping 5,238.

“There are no huge backlogs in testing but data entry is consuming time. Even if there is a backlog, it doesn’t last more than 24-48 hours. Our focus remains samples that have tested positive and updating them to the district level,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare.

He added that labs are running at full capacity and the government has already requested for more labs which are likely to be approved soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp