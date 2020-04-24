COVID-19: Rapid sample collection, testing, but Karnataka needs more labs

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a testing rate of 483/million population, Karnataka’s average is far ahead of the country’s at 383/million population. Over the last 10 days, the State has seen a considerable spike in the number of samples tested with 32,122 until Thursday evening.

While the collection of samples and testing is increasing rapidly, testing facilities are falling short.

With hundreds of samples awaiting testing at the district level, Karnataka is in acute need of more laboratories.

With the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the State government deciding to keep Rapid Antibody Kits testing in abeyance, the reliance is entirely on RT-PCR tests that require fully functional laboratories and lab technicians.

ICMR has approved 17 laboratories in Karnataka, including private ones, to test COVID-19 samples.

While labs like NIVBengaluru and BMCRI started testing samples in February, many labs, like NIMHANS, started testing samples only in April and the lab in Belagavi is yet to be functional. While some labs have a testing capacity of 200-250 samples per day, others can test only about 60.

With the collection of samples mounting, labs are running to full capacity. Owing to the growing difference in the number of samples received for testing and the number tested, the State health department, whose bulletin on COVID-19 has extensive information, stopped giving out data on samples received for testing.

According to April 18 bulletin, the last one that had data on samples received for testing, the difference between samples received (24,424) and those tested (19,186) was a whopping 5,238.

“There are no huge backlogs in testing but data entry is consuming time. Even if there is a backlog, it doesn’t last more than 24-48 hours. Our focus remains samples that have tested positive and updating them to the district level,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare.

He added that labs are running at full capacity and the government has already requested for more labs which are likely to be approved soon.