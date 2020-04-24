Govt to procure produce, help farmers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday decided that the government would procure produce directly from farmers, increase cold storage capacity to ensure that farm produce like vegetables and fruits do not rot in fields. It also decided to use idle state bus fleet to ferry essentials and perishables, and also sort out serious drinking water problems.

The four-hour emergency meeting of ministers and bureaucrats discussed several critical issues related to the Covid outbreak. The bureaucracy was told to accelerate the administration, noting that development processes has slowed down since the lockdown kicked in in the last week of March. The meeting was held in response to complaints that farmers were losing vegetables and fruits as they did not have storage facilities. Yediyurappa suggested that cold storage was the only solution and that farmers be encouraged to utilise the state’s facilities. Farmers will also be encouraged to sell their produce to markets in other states and export it.

The lockdown has particularly affected mango farmers, for whom this is the season to export to markets abroad and also to other states. It was decided that wherever there was shortage of drinking water, the government would step in to supply water on an emergency basis, and ensure that it is good quality potable water due to the fear of COVID infection.

The government also decided to release excess water stored in dams to farmers, to be used for irrigation and drinking purpose. After floods caused serious damage last year, the authorities have been instructed to obtain water availability information from dams. The meeting also decided to expedite setting up of a village-level task force to deal with COVID-related issues at the local level. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda assured the chief minister that farmers would receive fertilisers at lower prices, due to the factors like a dip in international demand.

Various organisations that have been granted land but have failed to use it, have been instructed to return the land to the government, especially where lease conditions have been violated. The meeting also decided to encourage domestic tourism to overcome the effects of the sharp drop in the number of international tourists due to the COVID outbreak. Online lessons will be encouraged, and teachers will be instructed to hold classes via internet and television.

Banana farmers a worried lot

Shivamogga: Banana farmers are finding it difficult to sell their produce. They have been selling Yelakki baale for Rs 30 per kg and Pachcha baale for Rs 20 per kg, which was Rs 50-60 per kg and Rs 40 per kg respectively before the lockdown. “We used to purchase from growers and sell it in Mangaluru and Udupi markets. Now, both these markets are closed,” said Siddalingeshwar of Basaveshwara Mandi.

Onion seed prices leave farmers in tears

With the lockdown triggering shortage of supply of onion seeds, the prices in Mysuru region have soared. Farmers attribute it to restrictions on vehicles coming from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other states to the region. Small onion seeds, that were sold for Rs 35-40 a kilo last year, is now priced at Rs 85 per kg. Now, a farmer has to cough up Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh to grow onion on one acre.

PAY HIKE FOR CONTRACT DOCTORS

Doctors working on contract with the state government, who are on the frontline battling Covid-19, will receive higher remuneration. The meeting did not take up the issue of hike in the salaries off nurses,

ANMs and other medical teams.

