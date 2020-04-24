Karnataka: 316 migrant labourers from six districts finally on their way home

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: As many as 316 migrant labourers, who had been put up in an SC/ST hostel here, heaved a sigh of relief as they left home after twenty days on Friday evening.

After obtaining an order by the government, the tahsildar Mohan Kumar, ensured that they board the 15 KSRTC buses and they will be dropped at their respective district headquarters in North Karnataka.

The administration here had also conducted the baby shower for as many as five women on Tuesday evening. The labourers included 192 men, 106 women, and 18 kids from Raichur(89), Kalaburagi(60), Yadgir(75), Koppal(23), Vijayapura(18) and Ballari(11). According to sources, there was group that hailed from Mantralaya of Andhra Pradesh and they will be dropped at Ballari.

The joint secretary of the revenue department(disaster management) with reference to the union home ministry's order date April.19 has issued a movement order on Thursday. They were stopped on April 5 and brought here to put up in an institutional quarantine.

The labourers such as of Anjaneya of Raichuru and Hanumanthu of Yadgir thanked the government.

