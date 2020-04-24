STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Crack team takes over ICU cases

Health officials, interns part of team; docs monitor patients across state, prescribe meds

Published: 24th April 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A nurse waits for transport outside a deserted Metro station in Bengaluru on Thursday | MEGHANA SASTRY

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of specialised doctors has taken charge of critically ill patients across the state. Those under their special care include the aged, children and high-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19, like a pregnant woman who has been in the ICU for many days, and a 78-year-old woman in Dakshina Kannada who reported positive on Thursday.

In all, 90 patients are under the care of the team of 50 specialists from Columbia Asia, Manipal, besides health officials. “Patients aged above 50 or below 10 years, who are pregnant, or have comorbidities, suffer from HIV, cancer or any other medical condition, are attended to by these specialists and the specially constituted state government team,” Dr Trilok Chandra, nodal officer and head of the specialised team, told The New Indian Express.

Karnataka has taken the lead in forming this special team, comprising doctors, state health department officials and handpicked interns from KIMS, Ramaiah and Rajarajeshwari Medical College. The doctors include specialised pulmonologists, intensivists, physicians and others, and each team has six doctors who work in three shifts round the clock. The formation and work of the team has been appreciated by the central government, which is now working to replicate Karnataka’s model.

Explaining how the team works, Chandra said the teams coordinate with all designated hospitals, including those in the districts, over the phone, twice a day. It’s like a doctor going on hospital rounds, this team does e-rounds. The specialists take detailed updates of all the patients they are supervising, discuss the reports with the district and reporting hospital doctors, and prescribe the next course of medicine and steps to be taken. Seven districts are divided among two doctors.

The doctors have been nominated by their hospital managements and are from across Bengaluru city. If there is an emergency or a special case, the specialists hold multiple meetings and prescribe medicines. Since social distancing is to be maintained, e-prescriptions is the new normal.

“The team was formed five days ago, after it was approved by the state government. The idea of forming the team was to ensure that high-risk patients are identified immediately and given proper attention. Based on the rise in the number of patients, there is scope for more specialised doctors to be added,” Chandra said.

