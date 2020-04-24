STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No clue on turning rice to ethanol, but few takers for free rice: Siddaramaiah

Gopalaiah said the state government had announced free rice up to 10 kg per month for people whose application for BPL cards was yet to be processed.

Published: 24th April 2020 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after Congress leader Siddaramaiah flayed the Union government’s decision to use excess rice for the production of sanitiser, Food and Supplies minister K Gopalaiah said there were no takers for the free rice. The state government had announced free distribution of rice for the next three months through the Public Distribution System, even to those who don’t yet possess a BPL ration card.

Almost two weeks after the scheme was rolled out, ration shops across the state have seen only about 18,000 people out of the 1.89 lakh who have applied for BPL cards, avail of free foodgrains. Gopalaiah said the state government had announced free rice up to 10 kg per month for people whose application for BPL cards was yet to be processed.

“But only a fraction of those applicants is turning up at ration shops. We intend to intensify advertising of the scheme,” he said. He also said that 20,48,000 APL cardholders were not availing of rice at Rs 15 per kg. The ongoing lockdown, as well as grocery kits, being distributed to the poor by the government, local politicians and social welfare organisations, the minister believes, is discouraging people from queuing up at ration shops.

He added, “Some 8-10% stock acquired under PDS falls excess every year since they are not availed by beneficiaries, but this time Karnataka has broken records. BPL cardholders have availed foodgrains up to 93.8% of the stock,” the minister added. Pointing out that state governments have no hold over excess rice lying in warehouses and godowns of the Food Corporation of India or the Centre’s decision to use excess rice for manufacturing of sanitisers, Gopalaiah said neither a proposal to this effect nor consultations were held. He was reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s critique of the Union government’s decision.

