Aarogya Setu app's linking with e-passes helps curb COVID-19, 65 people flagged as unsafe

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The integration of the government's COVID-19 contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, with the digital pass issuance system launched for inter district and inter state movement is helping to keep the potential spread of the infection in check. So far, about 65 ePasses of staff of various essential service providers across India have been rejected as their health status was not shown as safe by the app.

The city-based NGO, eGov Foundation, has recently developed the national e-pass system which has been adopted by Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana and Puducherry.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Hiren Doshi, Vice President, Strategy & Partnership, eGov Foundation, said, "It is a trust-based system for which the system has been developed by us. Quotas are fixed by the nodal officer in each state for the companies who need them and the companies need to login to the portal and furnish details for the employees to help them get these ePasses. It is an automated system. After we integrated it with the Aarogya Setu app, 65 employees of different companies (as on April 22) were flagged by it for COVID-19 and the passes were rejected for them."

The location-based Aarogya Setu app, developed by the Electronics and IT Ministry, has over 70 million registrants across the country. It asks individuals to fill a series of questions and shows a green colour to indicate they are safe while a yellow colour code is displayed for those at high risk.

Doshi added that the copy of the e-pass is also made available in the individual's Aarogya Setu app for easy access and verification. Karnataka Nodal Officer and Principal Secretary of Infrastructure Development Kapil Mohan said, "The system will provide relief to companies for inter-district and inter-state movement of personnel for managing nationwide supply chains."