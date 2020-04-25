Bylakuppe blocks entrances, bans mass prayers to keep virus at bay

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Bylakuppe is a ‘Tibetan world’ in a picturesque countryside in Karnataka. This Tibetan Camp, home for thousands of Tibetans and one of the oldest Tibetan settlements in India, has connections across 150 nations worldwide. However, the camp management has taken stringent measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“All the entrances to the Tibetan Camp have been shut. Precautionary measures, including screening of monks who have come from outside the camp, have been in force since January 15. The public celebration of Tibetan New Year was also not held due to the pandemic.

Further, mass prayers have been prohibited at the Tibetan Monastery and social distancing is being stressed among the camp residents,” said Tashi Rimpoche, an official at the camp settlement. Each day, only four monks perform the daily rituals at the monastery, while ensuringsocial distancing. Tashi added that every citizen of the country must involve themselves in the fight against coronavirus by following the precautionary measures stated by the government. Over 15,000 Tibetans are settled across 15 camps in Bylakuppe and the management is ensuring safety of all.

“All the restrictions laid by the government are followed by the residents. All the camps across the nation are following guidelines stringently,” said the General Manager of Sera Je Secondary School located inside the camp. The school management has donated Rs 1 lakh and Rs1.50 lakh to the CM and PM’s relief funds respectively.

Those in the camps have taken up charity work and are helping local residents. Food kits have been provided to over 3,000 needy residents across Koppa and Kushalnagar areas. Dicky Lawrence, one of the officials of the camp management, said, “Even if the lockdown ends, we have been asked to quarantine visitors coming from outside the state. This order has been issued to all Tibetan settlements by Dharamsala. Meanwhile, a total of 33 monks, who arrived from outside the state, are currently quarantined at the camp facility.”