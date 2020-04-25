Ensure security for health workers: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to issue directions to all police stations in the state to act urgently on providing police security to health workers. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna issued this direction after going through the statement filed by the state government over the alleged attack on health workers and other officials on duty at Padarayanapura recently.

The state government had informed the court that the DG&IGP has instructed all police officers to provide armed police constables for healthcare workers as per their discretion, depending on the location and circumstances.

Chariot festival in Kalaburagi district

Regarding the car (chariot) festival held at Siddalingeshwara Math in Ravoor village of Chitapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on April 16, the division bench noted that state had invoked various provisions under the Indian Penal Code, but not under the Disaster Management Act.

It also said that the government had not stated anything on sealing the Math. Therefore, the state government should make a statement in this regard and inform whether there was a congregation in the Math a few other days too, as was alleged in a petition on the matter, the bench said.