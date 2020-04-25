STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to start plasma therapy trials from Saturday

When a person is infected with the virus, their immune system develops antibodies to fight the virus.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will start Convalescent Plasma Therapy for COVID-19 patients who are critical, from Saturday. Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted on Friday that the Phase-1 clinical trials will begin with Victoria Hospital taking the lead by trying it on its patients on Saturday. In early April, Karnataka began preparing to conduct plasma therapy, which involves using antibody-rich plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and infusing it in the blood of a patient suffering from Coronavirus.

When a person is infected with the virus, their immune system develops antibodies to fight the virus. This technique has been used in countries like South Korea, the US, China and also in Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra. “We are determined to vanquish the enemy of mankind. Karnataka will lead the way. Minister Sudhakar will be there with me as we make this historic move,” he said in that tweet.

On April 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) allowed a private hospital in Bengaluru to conduct convalescent plasma therapy trials on COVID-19 patients under the provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019. 

Ramanagara closest to city: DG-Prisons​

“The objective was to put them under quarantine in an exclusive place. Ramanagara district prison is around 50 km from Bengaluru and is closest to the City. We, therefore, decided to transfer 170 prisoners back to Bengaluru and lodged them Padarayanapura people there,”  Alok Mohan said.

On Thursday night, the jail staff had expressed their dissatisfaction over the government’s move of shifting the Padarayanapura accused to Ramanagara jail. When Ramanagar MLA and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the jail on Friday, some of them met him and requested that if they are quarantined, arrangements should be made to home-quarantine them.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy criticised the government for bringing Padarayanapura accused to Ramanagar despite his request not to bring them. “It appears that the government has not understood the seriousness of the issue. Who will take the blame if more cases are reported in Ramanagara due to this,” he questioned. The prisons department under the Supreme Court direction has released 1,200 prisoners from prisons across the state on interim bail or parole to decongest the prisons.

On March 23, the apex court had asked states and the Union Territories to consider release of undertrial prisoners and convicts charged or convicted for crimes, where maximum punishment is less than seven years, with or without fine, to decongest the prisons amid the pandemic.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Convalescent Plasma Therapy COVID-19 Plasma Therapy Karnataka
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp