More younger people in COVID-19 crosshairs

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rampant violation of the lockdown regulations across the state and the complacent attitude among the younger people towards preventing the spread of the Novel Coronavirus has resulted in 292 of the total 474 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka so far, coming in the age group of less than 40 years. This is in contrast to warnings from experts that those above 60 years of age, who are believed to have lesser immunity, would be more vulnerable to the dreadful infection.

However, of the 18 COVID-19 casualties in Karnataka, only two are aged below 60 while the rest are older — indicating that the older people are more severely affected and tend to be critical than the younger patients. As per statistics gleaned from the state COVID-19 war room, only 68 COVID-19-positive individuals in Karnataka are in the age group of 60 and above, while the bulk of the patients (234) are in the age-group of 20-40. Of them, 118 are aged between 30 and 40, while 116 are aged between 20 and 30. Overall, a whopping 406 COVID-19 patients of the total of 474 (as on Friday evening) in the state are below 40-years-old.

Experts have warned against resting on assurances that younger people are more immune to COVID-19 and to take the lockdown restrictions — and even after they are lifted — seriously to beat the pandemic.

The trend in Karnataka, wherein the younger people seem to be more prone to catching the infection, has vindicated World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanim Ghebreyesus’ point a month ago that although older people are the hardest hit, younger people are not spared, and that they are not “invincible”.Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute Of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and member of state COVID-19 task force, said, “Those who are going to work places now after the (lockdown) relaxation need to be careful and wearing a mask is a must.”

‘Age not only criterion to develop infection’

Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute Of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research added, “Assuming that we would be free of the virus after relaxation or the lockdown being lifted completely, is wrong. It is a crucial stage for all age groups, up to at least eight weeks after the lockdown is lifted, and people should take all precautions as many can be carriers and others won’t even know.”

Dr Swati Rajagopal, Consultant-Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Age is not the only criterion for developing the infection. Any individual with pre-existing health conditions or those with weaker immune systems, even if around 40 years of age, can develop infection. Data from across the world shows that there is a small percentage of individuals aged 40 years, with no underlying medical co-morbidity, who have succumbed to the infection. So, there appears to be an element of randomness in such cases.

Therefore, it is prudent that younger adults should not get complacent. Certainly, an element of caution needs to be exercised once the lockdown is relaxed.” Dr Bhujang Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Nethralaya, said, “The numbers are set to rise in the next three months. The idea of the lockdown is to delay the spread of the disease and to take all measures. We need to continue doing it even after relaxation of the lockdown, by taking all the measures.

Younger adults with co-morbidities may be at a greater risk and need to take care. The youngsters can work, but they need to take all precautions, while those aged above 60 need to be at home safe. This is called reverse quarantine.” Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said, “Just because one is young, they should not think that they can’t catch the disease. It doesn’t mean that they can just go out and they won’t get the disease as they are immune to it. They need to be extremely careful too.”