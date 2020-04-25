Notification of heritage law cheers activists

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activists have hailed the notification of the Zoning Regulations (Amendment) Act 2020 which aims at protecting the heritage of the state. The regulations which focus on heritage framework and guidelines under the Town and Country Planning Act are a firm step forward in the protection of heritage sites and structures in the state, the activists said.

They felt that the regulations were a much needed measure in spite of their drawbacks. Priya Chetty-Rajagopal of Heritage Beku group said the notification, which was long overdue gives a holistic view of preserving heritage.

“When you have a long term view, changes in laws are better. But, for now, the regulations are a move in the right direction,” she said. “The powers given to the Heritage Conservation Committee are largely advisory, which is a concern,” Priya added. However, the move drew criticism too.

“Public have been kept out. This could have waited, considering the (coronavirus) pandemic,” said environmentalist Leo Saldhana.