Rice illegally being sent to Tamil Nadu, says DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress president DK Shivakumar alleged a scam in the transportation of rice from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu and suspected a BJP MLC’s hand in it. The former minister said on Friday that he had photo and video evidence to establish that 1,879 quintals of rice sourced from Haryana for free distribution to the public was illegally transported from Sarjapur.

However, BJP MLC Ravi Kumar denied any illegality in it. Shivakumar said Congress workers visited the spot following a tip-off and video-recorded the illegal action. MLA Shivanna and MP DK Suresh and others were roped in for the “massive operation” and secure the evidence. Shivakumar alleged some BJP leaders colluded with government officials to make a quick buck. “I wonder if Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is aware of it,’’ he said.

He claimed that the godown where the foodgrains were stored is owned by one Bullet Babu who is close to BJP. Ravi Kumar flatly denied there was any scam. “No scam has occurred. If there is any document to establish any misdeeds, let them produce them to the government and we will take action. According to rules, foodgrains can be stocked in government or private godowns. This is just an attempt to show us in a poor light,” the BJP legislator said.