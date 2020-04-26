STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS MLC, son booked for assault on scribes, officials

They also picked up a quarrel with a scribe and allegedly roughed up those who had come for the test.

Published: 26th April 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

JDS MLC Srikante Gowda argues with police officers in Mandya;

By K SHIVAKUMAR
Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed for some time on Sunday when JD-S MLC KT Srikante Gowda along with son and supporters alle gedly roughed up health department officials and journalists in Mandya. They were opposing COVID-19 test conducted for journalists at Ambedkar Bhavan. Based on a complaint lodged by Mandya District Journalists Association, the police have booked Srikante Gowda, son Krishik Gowda and three others.

As per the government directions, the district administration has been conducting COVID-19 test for electronic media and print media journalists since Friday at Ambedkar Bhavan maintaining social distance. Gowda objected to conducting the test in a residential area, where his house too is located, as many households were against it. He along with some residents went to Ambedkar Bhavan and entered into an argument with the health department officials.

His son Krishik being escorted away by
cops, on Saturday | EXPRESS

They also picked up a quarrel with a scribe and allegedly roughed up those who had come for the test. They demanded that the COVID test be stopped as they feared they all would be at risk. The residents instead suggested that the test be conducted at Vartha Bhavan or the journalists’ association complex. Journalists said that it was just a test conducted by the district administration and no one had any symptoms. When the scribes started arguing, Krishik Gowda assaulted one of them.

The cops rushed to the spot and took him to the police station. The Mandya west police station have registered FIR under Sections 143, 147, 341, 323, 501, 114, 269, 270 and 51 of the disaster management act. Deputy Commissioner Dr Venkatesh termed the incident as unfortunate and said the district administration would act tough on those coming in the way of the government service. SP Parashuram said that they will act against those involved in the act. Meanwhile, District Minister Narayana Gowda condemned the attack and said the government would stand by the journalists and act tough against the accused. He added that they would make all arrangements to conduct the test for the journalists.

COVID-19 JDS MLC Mandya
Coronavirus
