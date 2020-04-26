STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka now has 500 COVID-19 positive cases

Bengaluru adds 13 to the count in a single day, 13 more cases from other districts

A doctor in personal protective equipment goes about his work at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Following initial hiccups, the hospital now has sufficient PPEs for its medical staff | SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state capital was on top of the COVID-19 table on Saturday, recording 13 of the 26 fresh cases from across the state. With this, Karnataka touched the 500-mark of coronavirus cases. The other cases were reported from Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Bantwal, Mysuru, Nanjangud, Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi. Among the 13 positive cases in Bengaluru was a 34-year-old camera person from the electronic media, which Express had reported in its Saturday’s edition.

The Health Department said that other camera persons and reporters from media houses have been listed as his primary contacts and are being checked. Nine more contacts of the 54-year-old migrant labourer (Patient 419) from Hongasandra ward in Bengaluru tested positive on Saturday of whom is a 90-year-old male, the oldest patient in the state so far.

The others include a 37-year-old male, a 21-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, a 28-year-old male, a 52-year-old female, a six-yearold child and a 27-year-old female. So far, 29 patients have been linked to Patient 419. The three other cases from Bengaluru Urban are contacts of Patients 465, a 45-year-old female with SARI. They include two 27-year-old males and one 66-year-old female. Elsewhere, nine cases are secondary contacts of Patient 128, a 20-year-old from Hirebagewadi in Belagavi district who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

The patients are a 45-year-old male, a 38-year-old male, an 80-year-old female, a 55-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, a 20-year-old male, an eight-year-old boy and a 30-year-old female. A 37-year-old man from Mandya, who is a contact of Patient 78, and another 38-year-old male who is a contact of Patient 52, the Nanjangud pharma company employee, also tested positive. A 50-year-old woman from Nanjangud, who was in contact with Patient 382, a secondary contact of Patient 52, has also tested positive.

Karnataka sees 6 discharges on Saturday

IN Chikkaballapur, an 18-yearold male who had a travel history to Hindupur in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, tested positive. In Bantwal of Dakshina Kannada district, a 33-year-old woman, who is a contact of Patient 309 (SARI infected) also tested positive. Of the 500 cases detected in Karnataka, nine are transit passengers from Kerala who had landed in Karnataka airports and are being treated here. This apart, the state witnessed six discharges on Saturday, taking the total to 158. So far, in the 31 fever clinics in BBMP limits, 5,178 people have been screened while in the 453 fever clinics across the state, a total of 1,20,009 people have been screened.

